Aroostook League senior all-star games slated March 8

The annual Aroostook League Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Caribou High School on Wednesday, March 8, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7.

Students from the Maine Dance Academy will present a dance performance at halftime of each game.

Proceeds from the event funds the Aroostook League scholarship program. In 2016 the Aroostook League awarded 10 scholarships of $400 each at its annual scholar-athlete banquet. Scholarship winners were chosen by a drawing and the scholarships were awarded at the beginning of each student’s second semester of college.

All those involved — referees, coaches, ticket takers, ticket sellers, announcers, the Maine Dance Academy, timekeepers and scorekeepers — are volunteering their time to aid the Aroostook League scholarship program.

Admission is $3 for elementary, middle school and high school students and $5 for adults.