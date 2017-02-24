Southern Aroostook coach facing his alma mater in Class D North girls final

Southern Aroostook Community School girls basketball coach Cliff Urquhart will find himself in an awkward situation on Saturday morning when his top-seeded Warriors (19-1) face defending Class D North champion and No. 2 Shead of Eastport (18-2) in the regional title game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Urquhart is a 2001 graduate of Shead High School where he played soccer, basketball and baseball.

“It makes it fun and interesting. There are a lot of faces I know on the other side,” said Urquhart, who is in his sixth season at Dyer Brook-based Southern Aroostook.

Urquhart said he played ball with two of the parents of the Shead players, Corey Sullivan and Jim Mitchell. Sullivan, who coached the team last year when Dean Preston was in Pennsylvania serving with the Maine Army National Guard, is the father of freshman guard Halle Sullivan. Mitchell is the father of senior guard and co-captain Katelyn Mitchell.

Urquhart graduated from Shead with Natalie Smith, mother of Tigerettes freshman guard Cassidee Lawrence.

“Natalie played on a state championship team in 1999,” said Urquhart.

“It has been great all week. They have come over and congratulated me after our games and they have wished me luck,” said Urquhart.

“But they might not let me back on the island if things go our way on Saturday,” quipped Urquhart.

Urquhart doesn’t feel it will be awkward for him, saying “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it.

“It will probably be more difficult for my parents (Glynn and Toby),” said Urquhart.

He said the game will be a battle.

“We really match up well against each other,” said Urquhart. “They’re a little bit more experienced. They won it last year. That gives them a slight edge.”

Urquhart, whose team is composed of four sophomores, four freshmen and four eighth-graders, was pleased with his team’s come-from-behind 48-42 victory over Easton on Thursday night.

The Warriors spotted the Bears a 12-2 lead.

“The girls showed a lot of toughness,” said Urquhart.