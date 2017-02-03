Stearns senior fourth member of family to eclipse 1,000 points

It makes sense that Stearns High School senior guard Emma Alley would reach the 1,000-point mark for her outstanding career.

Her father, Raymond Alley, scored over 2,000 points at both Vinalhaven High School (2,306) and Husson University of Bangor (2,671). Her mother Kristi (Wildman) Alley was a 1,000-point scorer at Husson after a great career at Stearns of Millinocket and her older sister Raychel eclipsed the 1,000-point mark between her stints at Hermon and Stearns.

“It was special,” said Emma. “I had been pretty nervous about it. I’m happy to get it over with, honestly.”

She has averaged 20 points per game in leading the Minutemen to a 15-0 campaign and the top seed in the Class C North Heal Point standings with three games left.

Her mom, who is an assistant coach at Stearns, pointed out that Emma almost passed up a basketball career to become a cheerleader.

Kristi Alley said her daughter was interested in cheerleading in seventh grade but she also begged her mother for some “pink basketball sneakers.

“They weren’t in style then I bought them for her anyway,” said Kristi, whose daughter decided to stick with basketball after receiving the sneakers. “We haven’t looked back ever since.”

In addition to her scoring, Emma Alley also corrals six rebounds per game despite being a 5-foot-5 point guard.

“She is a very good basketball player. She is one of the best players in the state, regardless of class,” said Stearns coach Mike Brown.

Brown had been the assistant coach but became the head coach last month when Nick Cullen resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave.

Stearns was 11-0 at the time and is 4-0 under Brown.

“It was pretty much a seamless transition,” said Brown. “We have a tremendous group of girls. It doesn’t matter who is sitting on the bench. They have talent enough to win games.”

“It was unfortunate that we had to deal with that. But coach Brown had been with them in the fall and summer so they were used to him and that made the transition a lot better,” said Kristi Alley.

Emma Alley is pleased with her team’s season to date.

“We’ve had a great year so far,” said Emma Alley, who added that the team’s full-court press has been a “big key to our success.”

Stearns’ press has forced over 25 turnovers per game and resulted in the Minutemen averaging 67.4 points per game while allowing just 30.2.

“The girls love to press and the they have meshed together real well (on and off the court),” said Kristi Alley.

Even though Emma Alley will graduate, younger sister Katherine, a freshman guard, has three more years and is averaging 14 points per game.

Another sister, Allison Alley, is a standout at the junior high.