Unbeatens dwindle as regular-season winds down

The ranks of undefeated boys basketball teams took a hit over the weekend with both Edward Little of Auburn and Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor absorbing road losses.

Just five boys teams statewide enter this week’s play remain unbeaten — Class A North Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (14-0), Class C North George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (15-0), Class D North Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook (14-0), Class A South Greely of Cumberland Center (14-0) and Class C South Winthrop (15-0).

Edward Little fell to Windham 60-58 on Saturday, not only dropping the Red Eddies to 13-1 on the season but to second place in the Class AA North Heal points behind defending state champion Portland (13-1).

Windham, ranked sixth in AA North with a 10-4 record, led throughout the contest and held an 11-point advantage with six minutes left before withstanding a late EL comeback bid.

Windham’s victory also may have diminished Bangor’s late-season effort to sneak into one of the final playoff berths in AA North.

The Rams (4-10) were hoping their 57-47 victory at Hampden Academy on Friday night might be the catalyst for a late surge to the tournament, but with Windham holding the sixth and final playoff position, its victory over Edward Little enabled the Eagles to maintain a 21-point lead in the Heal Points Tournament Index with four games left for both teams.

Windham may have the tougher of the two schedules, with games against the top three seeds in AA South (South Portland, Thornton Academy of Saco and Bonny Eagle of Standish) along with a game against Gorham.

Bangor hosts AA North fifth seed Oxford Hills of South Paris on Tuesday before facing Class A North teams Lawrence of Fairfield and Messalonskee of Oakland and concluding its regular season against AA North eighth seed Lewiston.

MDI falls during County trip

Mount Desert Island, the No. 1 seed in Class B North, fell at Presque Isle 60-53 on Friday night during the first leg of its annual Aroostook County weekend doubleheader.

Presque Isle built a solid lead early in the game and fought off an MDI rally that narrowed the gap to three points late in the game.

MDI bounced back to defeat Caribou 80-38 on Saturday to improve its record to 14-1 and maintain a slim lead over second-place Hermon at the top of the Class B North Heal points.

Presque Isle topped Ellsworth 71-51 on Saturday to complete its weekend sweep and move solidly into third place in the division with a 10-5 record.

One of the keys for coach Terry Cummings’ Wildcats over the weekend was their offensive balance, with five different players scoring in double figures in at least one of the games. Two Presque Isle starters, Brad Kinney and Griffin Guerrette, each scored in double digits in four victories as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to four games since a 90-67 loss at MDI on Jan. 18.

MDI returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts fourth-ranked Orono (11-3), while Presque Isle is off until Thursday when it visits Houlton, the 11th seed in Class B North at 8-5.

Schildroth, Grant reach 1,000

Taylor Schildroth of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill and Barrett Grant of Searsport added their names to the 1,000-point scoring club Saturday.

Schildroth, a junior guard who earlier this season had 61 points in a game, scored his 1,000th during a 25-point performance on his team’s home court as the undefeated and top-rankede Eagles topped Penquis Valley of Milo 75-42 in a Class C North matchup.

Grant, a senior guard and captain for the Vikings, scored his 1,000th point during a 68-42 loss at Valley of Bingham. Searsport is 9-7 and ranked eighth in Class C South.

Hampden’s Lausier sidelined

Hampden Academy freshman guard Bryce Lausier, who suffered a broken left (non-shooting) wrist during practice last Monday, may be back sooner than expected, according to Broncos’ coach Russ Bartlett.

“Initially it was four to six (weeks), but they went (Friday) and casted it and said a week in a cast and a week in a splint and he should be back,” said Bartlett after the Broncos’ 57-47 loss to Bangor on Friday night. “That would be tournament time, so let’s hope so.”

Lausier, one of Hampden’s top perimeter shooters, already has missed two games, a 67-38 victory over Mt. Blue of Farmington in addition to the loss to Bangor that ended the Broncos’ seven-year, 62-game home-court winning streak.

“Obviously that hurts our perimeter scoring a little bit,” said Bartlett, whose Broncos are 12-2 and ranked second in Class A North heading into Tuesday night’s game at No. 3 Gardiner. “(Lausier) leads us in 3-point makes and percentage. That helps us stretch people away from (center) Ian (McIntyre).”