Brewer senior finally finds confidence, shooting touch

Jared Austin’s high school basketball career admittedly has been a

battle with confidence.

But the 6-foot-4-inch senior couldn’t have looked more self-assured

than he did during his most recent game when Brewer High School scored

a 48-27 victory over cross-river rival Bangor.

Making just his second varsity start, Austin totaled a game-high 14

points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds to

help coach Ben Goodwin’s Witches overcome their overall height

disadvantage against the Rams.

“He’s been working his way into the lineup,” said Goodwin, whose team

improved to 6-7 and moved up a spot to sixth place in Class

A North with the victory. “He gives a little more presence against the

post.”

What makes Austin’s performance all the more impressive is his limited

high school basketball experience. He didn’t play as a freshman at

Brewer then, after seeing limited duty on the junior varsity as a

sophomore, sat out again last winter.

“I’ve always really liked basketball, it’s just that the confidence

hasn’t always been there,” he said.

But knowing this year was his last chance to play high school

basketball, Austin decided to give it one more try.

“My junior year my self-confidence was really low,” he said. “But my

senior year I thought I’d give it a shot because I thought the team

could use some big guys.”

Austin saw little game action early in the season as he regained his

familiarity with the sport and became accustomed to the pace of the

game and his role at the varsity level.

Gradually Austin earned more minutes coming off the Brewer bench

before getting his first start in the Witches’ recent 57-55 victory

over Gardiner, the No. 4 team in Class A North.

“It didn’t really matter to me, starting or coming off the bench,” he

said. “I just wanted to help the team but obviously I was excited.

It’s nice to get to play.”

Then while teaming with frontcourt mates Tyler Hafford and Alex

Maxsimic against Bangor, Austin showed off his shooting touch from as

far away as 15 feet from the basket.

He scored six points as Brewer moved out to a 23-16 halftime lead,

then capped off his day with six fourth-quarter points as the Witches

pulled away and avenged a 55-44 loss at Bangor on Jan. 5.

“We preach team all the time here,” said Goodwin. “We don’t need

somebody to go out and score 25 or 30 points. We need the team to do

it together and Jared’s one of those guys who believes in that and

does what he needs to do.

“I’m sure it wouldn’t matter if he had 20 or five as long as we won.”

While Austin acknowledges that his primary role for the Witches is as

a defensive presence, each shot he makes also elevates his confidence

level.

“It’s getting up there,” Austin said. “Every game like that helps.”

A determined coach

Perhaps no one was happier to be at last Saturday’s Bangor-Brewer boys

basketball game than Brewer assistant coach Phil Pushard.

Pushard, a retired state trooper, underwent knee replacement surgery

two days earlier at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and

didn’t expect to be able to attend the rivalry game barely 48 hours

later.

Pushard gained additional motivation when the team visited him at

the hospital on Friday evening, but one obstacle remained.

He had to prove to his doctors that he was sufficiently recovered and

had enough mobility get around outside the hospital, which he pulled

off late Saturday morning.

He was discharged at 12:15 p.m., and aided by the use of a walker he

arrived at the Brewer High School gymnasium in time for the 3 p.m.

tipoff.

Greenville boys rise to the top

The top of the Class D North boys basketball standings in both

northern and southern Maine have taken on a different look — and it’s

due to a northern team that plays in the south.

When a late 3-pointer by junior guard Nick Foley lifted Greenville to

a 49-47 victory over Machias on Saturday evening, the Lakers ascended

to first place in Class D South while Machias suffered its first loss

and fell to second place in Class D North.

Coach Bill Foley’s Greenville club avenged an opening-night 67-45 loss

at Machias on Dec. 10, and with a 44-28 win over Penquis Valley of

Milo on Monday night stretched its winning streak to 11 games and

improved to 11-1.

The Lakers, who also got 16 points from junior forward Connor DiAngelo

and 12 points and 10 rebounds from junior center Devin Boone against

Machias, used that victory and a 46-36 win at Class C Piscataquis of

Guilford one night earlier to surge ahead of defending state champion

Valley of Bingham into the top spot in the South.

Greenville already owns a 62-51 victory over Valley at Bingham on Jan.

17 and is scheduled to host the Cavaliers in the rematch on Feb. 2.

Machias fell to second place in Class D North behind Southern

Aroostook of Dyer Brook despite rebounding from the Greenville loss

with an 85-35 victory over Shead of Eastport on Monday night.

Coach Jim Getchell’s Bulldogs are 14-1.

Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook is now the lone undefeated team remaining in Class D statewide. Coach Bill McAvoy’s Warriors improved their record to

12-0 with a 69-46 victory at Woodland on Monday night.