A 57-point performance — from 1962 — remembered

With the unofficial nature of regular-season high school basketball records in the state, the pursuit of new information often is left to publishing what you know and waiting for the phone to ring with updates.

Ed Hamblin of Livermore provided the phone call Tuesday in the aftermath of an article chronicling George Stevens Academy guard Taylor Schildroth’s 61-point performance against Lee Academy last Friday.

The 78-year-old Hamblin, himself a former high school basketball coach, wanted to inform those who keep such lists of another scoring feat that belongs on the list of top performance in state schoolboy basketball history.

That was Bob Goding’s 57-point effort for Canton High School in a game against Andover in January 1962.

“It was my first year there as a coach,” said Hamblin, who also coached at Milbridge and Madison and later became a youth coaching staple in the Jay-Livermore Falls area.

Canton High School’s home gym was in the local Grange Hall, and the team played a schedule that included many of the other smaller schools in western Maine at the time including Andover, Kingfield, Buckfield, Oxford and Sabattus.

“They hadn’t won a game in two years and there were only about 40 kids in the school,” said Hamblin.”

Goding, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, was one of the team’s top players, thanks in part to his perimeter shooting accuracy.

“He wasn’t hot and cold,” recounted Hamblin. “He was always hot.”

Goding was hot that day against Andover, scoring 57 points before being taken out of the one-sided game during the third quarter.

“There was no 3-pointer back then,” said Hamblin. “But he was a jump shooter, and I’d bet a bunch of his jumpers would be 3-pointers today.”

Several years after Goding’s feat, Canton High School was part of the consolidation that created Dirigo High School in neighboring Dixfield.