Hampden boys stay on course despite rare loss

Such is the high-rent district the Hampden Academy boys basketball program has lived in for the last decade or so that any loss the Broncos experience is big news throughout eastern Maine.

Coach Russ Bartlett’s club dropped its first game of the season — and fell for the first time after 30 consecutive regular-season victories — on Tuesday night in a 59-55 decision at Cony of Augusta.

Cony, now 4-5, used a big third quarter to take control against Hampden, scoring 24 points to build a 49-41 lead by the end of the period.

Three-pointers proved pivotal for coach T.J. Maines’ fast-paced Rams, who made 10 of 23 attempts from long range.

“I felt like we did a great job taking care of the ball only turning it over 15 times versus their pressure,” said Bartlett. “But we didn’t defend well in the third quarter with them scoring 24 points and that really came back to hurt us along with the free throws.”

Hampden made just 8 of 19 attempts from the free-throw line.

“I felt like Cony played very well and made one more play then we did down the stretch to win the game,” said Bartlett. “Sometimes you just need to tip your hat to the other team and realize on that particular night they were better then you.”

Few basketball fans expected this year’s Hampden team — with two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman among its starting five — to go undefeated, but at 8-1 at the midpoint of their schedule the Broncos are still ranked second in Class A North.

“To be 8-1 with this group at the halfway point, I’m very happy,” said Bartlett. “We just need to realize the importance of trying to get better every day so in February we are playing our best basketball.”

Goding’s big game

With the unofficial nature of regular-season high school basketball records in the state, the pursuit of new information often is left to publishing what you know and waiting for the phone to ring with updates.

Ed Hamblin of Livermore provided the phone call Tuesday in the aftermath of a BDN story chronicling George Stevens Academy guard Taylor Schildroth’s recent 61-point performance against Lee Academy.

The 78-year-old Hamblin, himself a former high school basketball coach, wanted to inform those who keep such lists of another noteworthy single-game scoring feat that belongs on the list of top efforts in state schoolboy basketball history.

That was Bob Goding’s 57-point game for Canton High School at Andover in January 1962.

“It was my first year there as a coach,” said Hamblin, who also coached at Milbridge and Madison and later because a youth coaching staple in the Jay-Livermore Falls AYS program.

“They hadn’t won a game in two years and there were only about 40 kids in the school, but everybody was pumped up.”

That included Goding, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward who Hamblin described as having 3-point shooting range.

“He wasn’t hot and cold,” recounted the 78-year-old Hamblin. “He was always hot.”

He was hot that day against Andover, scoring 57 points before being taken out of the lopsided game during the third quarter.

“There was no 3-pointer back then,” said Hamblin. “But he was a jump shooter, and I’d bet half of his jumpers would be 3-pointers today.”

Canton High School played its home games in the local Grange Hall, and played a schedule that included many of the smaller schools in western Maine of the time including Andover, Kingfield, Buckfield, Oxford and Sabattus.

Several years after Goding’s feat, Canton High School was a victim of consolidation, and students from that community now attend Dirigo High School in neighboring Dixfield.

According to an unofficial list of single-game scoring leaders published by the web site Maine High School Basketball Archives, Schildroth’s total tied for the sixth-highest single-game output in Maine boys basketball history.

Goding’s accomplishment wasn’t mentioned on that list.