Dauk joins GSA’s 1,000-point club

Coming into this season, basketball prognosticators around the state expected the defending Class C state champion George Stevens Academy boys basketball team to be among the heavyweights again this winter.

But three games into the season, the Blue Hill school’s girls squad is piecing together its own fine start to the season, having won its first three games heading into Monday night’s contest against Hancock County rival Bucksport.

In the process, senior Morgan Dauk became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.

The 6-footer accomplished that by scoring 24 points in a 58-45 win over reigning Class C state champ Narraguagus of Harrington.

Dauk joins Nikki Allen, Lori Trenkle, Amy Allen and Maddie Park on the school’s 1,000-point scoring list.

Park was the last Eagle to accomplish the feat in leading GSA to a regional championship in the 2008-2009 season.

Dauk is one of just three seniors on a team that graduated seven seniors from last winter’s club that went 13-5 but fell one game short of the Cross Insurance Center, losing a preliminary contest to Calais in overtime, and coach Bill Case felt his squad played with a lot more control and focus after Dauk scored her 1,000th point against Narraguagus.

“We’re glad to have it over with,” he said.

Dauk, along with junior forward Macie Smallidge, have provided exemplary leadership roles so far for GSA in the young season.

“She’s really brought the younger kids along just by how hard she works and how encouraging she is,” Case said. “She’s the kind of person who shows up from 6-7 a.m. and works on her shot.”

In addition, sophomores Mallory Charrette, Juliana Allen, Dawn Hutchinson and junior Emma Crosby will be counted upon to take offensive pressure off Dauk.

“Last year, just about every single team double-teamed her, we really need the other kids to step up,” Case said.

Free throws

The Easton girls have shown they will be a contender in Class D North this winter with victories in their first three contests. The Bears will look to make it four in a row against Van Buren on Wednesday night.

Skowhegan has shown defensive prowess in its 4-0 start in Class A North. The Indians have surrendered just 32.0 points per game in wins over Hampden Academy, Brewer, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield and Erskine Academy of South China. The Indians host Mount View of Thorndike on Tuesday.