Rams looking to reduce turnovers

The Bangor High School girls basketball team has committed 50 turnovers in its first two games, losses to Edward Little High School of Auburn (34-19) and Lewiston (54-42).

Head coach Joe Johnson graduated dependable guards Emily Gilmore and Sarah Bragg and the Eddies and Blue Devils took advantage of the Rams’ inexperience in the back court with full-court pressure which forced turnovers.

The turnovers have limited Bangor’s scoring opportunities. Both the Eddies and Blue Devils had 20 more field goal attempts than the Rams.

But senior center Katie Butler expects the Rams to cut down on their turnovers as their guards gain more experience.

“We just need to learn to get over the nerves on offense so we can handle the pressure a little bit better. These are all fixable things. Hopefully, we’ll get more comfortable,” said Butler.