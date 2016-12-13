BDN Sports ready to get out on the ‘Fast Breaks’

High school basketball has long served as the conduit from the past to the present on the Maine sports scene.

The tradition is rich and basketball players, coaches and fans from all around the state continue to follow the sport with the same passion handed down from their siblings, parents and grandparents.

Today, the Bangor Daily News Sports staff is embarking on a new way to help fans stay up to date with some of the most noteworthy happenings on the hardwood throughout the state. Our effort is called “Fast Breaks,” a blog where our reporters and editors will share their wealth of experience and knowledge about Maine high school basketball.

Whether it’s a top performance from last night’s game, a monumental accomplishment by a player or a coaching milestone, we’ll strive to include some of the most timely and interesting information right here.

As we’re crisscrossing the region in search of those compelling stories we also ask you, our readers, to share any interesting stories or tidbits that we should include in “Fast Breaks.”

You can send your news tips, ideas and photos along to us at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com where our staff will review them and follow up on those that are most interesting.

So grab the rebound, make a quick, crisp outlet pass and sprint down the court to join us on “Fast Breaks” all season long.